Tfue Apparently Has Altercation With Police During Minecraft Stream

✖

Tonight while streaming Minecraft, popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite player, Turner "Tfue" Tenney apparently had an altercation with police at his home. At the moment of publishing, details on the situation are scarce, and it's unclear if the incident is a result of a swatting. The Twitch streamer has returned to his stream of Minecraft, and is live, however, he's yet to formally address the incident at the moment of writing this.

During the stream, someone, possibly police, can be heard in the background commanding Tenney to come out of his home with his hands up. Not long after this, Tfue goes off-camera and it becomes impossible to make out what is being said or what is happening.

As this happened, the stream continued live before Tenney returned. Upon returning, he sat in silence for roughly a minute and then returned to his session of Minecraft as normal. Below, you can check out the incident for yourself, courtesy of Dexerto:

🚨 @TTfue appears to have just been swatted live on stream. Someone in the background can be heard saying "come out with your hands up," to which he responds "I have my hands up sir." pic.twitter.com/7XAjq2grCd — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 24, 2020

As noted, not only are official details currently scarce, but the situation hasn't been confirmed as an incident of swatting yet. That said, as more and official details come through, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

(Photo: Tfue)

For those that don't know: swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch a larger number of armed police officers to a certain address. Not only is the practice illegal, but it can and has lead to injury and death.

Just last year, serial swatter Tyler Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the death of Andrew Finch, a 28-year-old Kansas man that was fatality shot by police in 2017 after they were dispatched to his home by a hoax 911 call made by Barriss.