The 2018 Pokemon World Championships Have Been Confirmed

This weekend has provided a lot of jam-packed action for Pokemon fans, with the Pokemon World Championships showing the best of the best going up against one another with their select creatures going at it. And the past few days have proven to be a big hit for fans and The Pokemon Company alike…so why change what works?

With that, the official Pokemon Twitter account has confirmed that the Pokemon World Championships will make a return next year. It didn’t provide an official date (it’ll likely be in mid-August again), nor any other details since it’s still a year out, but at the very least, we know the location – it’ll be taking place right in the midst of Music City, Nashville!

“It’s official! The 2018 Pokemon World Championships will be held in Nashville, TN! #PlayPokemon,” the company noted, along with an image of Nashville. That’s really all there was to the announcement, but we know they’ll be coming back again.

Some fans, however, have expressed anger in the fact that the Championships will take place in the U.S. again. One noted, “Yet again the US…the FIFTH TIME IN A ROW”, while others have noted praise, with one fan noting, “MY HOMETOWN THANK YOU SO MUCH POKEMON.” (We know a few WWG staffers that were pleased with the news, since our main office is located in Nashville.)

We’ll keep you informed on what’s to come with next year’s tournament. In the meantime, congrats to the winners from this year’s!