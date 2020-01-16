The Adventure Zone Animated Series Announced

The popular tabletop RPG podcast The Adventure Zone is getting its own animated series. Earlier today, NBC announced that the McElroy Family’s popular Dungeons & Dragons podcast is getting an animated adaptation on its Peacock streaming service. The new series is described as a “side-splitting and heart-filled fantasy animated comedy series that follows an unlikely poorly equipped trio and their beleaguered Dungeon Master as they reluctantly embark on a quest to save their world.” The series will be written by Adam Higgs (Orphan Black) and will be executive produced by Clint, Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy. No release date has been announced, but The Adventure Zone‘s Twitter account confirmed this would adapt the series’ popular “Balance” arc.

Launched in 2014 as a spinoff of the popular My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast, The Adventure Zone has a huge audience and has found success in multiple mediums. In addition to the show’s podcast, the series has also been adapted into a series of New York Times bestselling graphic novels and will be the subject of an upcoming game. The Adventure Zone’s popularity rivals that of Critical Role, which also has an animated series in development. Both shows have contributed to Dungeons & Dragons’ resurgence in recent years, with the game getting unprecedented mainstream coverage and space in big box retail stores. This is the McElroy Family’s second series with NBC, following a My Brother, My Brother and Me TV series that aired on NBC’s Seeso platform.

The show’s first season (named the Balance arc) and most recent season (dubbed the Graduation arc) both use the popular Fifth Edition ruleset for Dungeons & Dragons. The show also uses other roleplaying game systems, such as the FATE System, Monster of the Week, and Honey Heist.

New episodes of The Adventure Zone can be found on the Maximum Fun network, with new episodes airing every two weeks.