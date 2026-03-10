Before The Boys Ends, a New Game Adds a Canon Story That Reunites Four Actors From the Show

The Boys: Trigger Warning is a fun-looking addition to the dark superhero universe that looks to fuse the immersive aspects of VR with the narrative focus of the Prime Video show. Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic of the same name, The Boys has been a horrifying, hilarious, and heartbreaking take on the superhero genre. The show is set to wrap up with the upcoming season 5, but The Boys: Trigger Warning will give fans another chance to dive into the setting before the curtain closes on the series.

Set to debut on the Meta Quest on March 26th before coming to PSVR2 at a currently unconfirmed date, The Boys: Trigger Warning is being made in collaboration with Sony, the studio that produces The Boys. This explains why the game seems to be set firmly in continuity with the show, although some clues in the trailer hint at where exactly the new game might fit into the show’s overarching storyline.

The Boys: Trigger Warning Has Four Stars From The Prime Video Show

The Boys: Trigger Warning puts players into the role of Lucas Costa, a husband and father whose happy life is torn apart when his family encounters the washed-up “heroes” known as the Armstrongs. After being saved by Butcher and the rest of his crew, Lucas is amped up with Compound-V — the substance that gives people superpowers — and set on a mission to prevent Homelander from becoming even stronger while saving his daughter from Vought. The central game mechanic appears to be rooted in Lucas’s ability to access different powers across different strains of Compound-V.

The trailer shows the player using heat vision to cut down enemies, telekinesis to move objects around, and invisibility to sneak around a base. Notably, the game seems to be directly reflective of the show, even bringing four cast members to the game. Laz Alonso reprises M.M., a major member of the Boys alongside Butcher. Jensen Ackles returns as Soldier Boy, the “original” superhero who serves as both a harsh parody of Captain America and the primary antagonist of season 3. Colby Minifie plays Ashley Barrett, the PR manager for Vought, while P.J. Byrne plays Adam Bourke, an in-universe film director who has helmed multiple movies celebrating the Seven as heroes.

How The Boys: Trigger Warning Seems To Fit Into Canon

The Boys: Trigger Warning seems like a great way for fans to jump back into the twisted superhero world themselves before the story concludes with season 5. However, the trailer seems to suggest that the show won’t be taking place during the events of that season. Instead, a few specific clues hint that Trigger Warning happens sometime during the events of season 3 or 4, or possibly even earlier. The biggest indicator of that is the presence of Ashley, who can be briefly seen alongside Homelander in the Seven’s conference room. Ashley’s fate was left somewhat up in the air at the end of season 4, which means that the game seems to at least partly be taking place before the events of that finale radically altered her.

The presence of Jensen Ackles in the cast also suggests that Soldier Boy will play a part in the game. If that’s the case, it would need to be during the events of season 3 when Soldier Boy had been freed from captivity but before he was placed back on ice for season 4. The lack of a supe-led crackdown on society, which served as the cliffhanger ending of season 4, also hints that the game takes place before season 5. An earlier trailer hinted at the Starlighters, a movement that grew during season 4 of the show, further hinting at that placement for the game’s story in the overall canon. However, the plot of the game, which the trailer hints will include Lucas sneaking into a Vought base and implanting a device to monitor the Seven, could be used as an easy way to handwave how the Boys have been able to acquire so much information about the villains over the years. Fans will have to wait until The Boys: Trigger Warning is released to find out for sure, but it could be a clever way to expand the show’s universe.