Newest Pokemon TCG Expansion Announced with More Legends: Z-A Megas

Alongside the arrival of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has brought Megas back in a big way. And so far, the Mega Evolution line has brought us some of the best Pokemon TCG sets in years. Ascended Heroes really delivered on solid cards for collectors and players alike. The next Mega Evolution set, Perfect Order, is headed our way on March 27th. But there’s now even more to look forward to, as the Pokemon Company has just revealed the next installment in the Mega Evolution lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As its name suggests, the Mega Evolution set brings Mega Evolution ex cards back to the Pokemon TCG. A particular highlight for this newest collection is the introduction of the first-ever cards for new Mega Evolutions introduced in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Each expansion so far has added just a few of the game’s new Megas. And a fan-favorite is headed our way with Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising. The new expansion was just revealed today and will hit shelves on May 22nd.

Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising Revealed, Adding Mega Floette and More to the Game

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Today, the Pokemon Company officially revealed the first details for Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising. This new expansion is headed to stores on May 22nd, so we have a bit of time to wait. The set will add even more brand-new Mega Evolution Pokemon ex cards, along with additional illustration and special illustration rares. And that includes a fan-favorite, the very special Mega Floette that players befriend in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Chaos Rising will add a few notable new additions to the Mega Evolution lineup when it arrives this summer. This includes:

5 new Mega Evolution Pokemon ex cards

5 new Pokemon ex cards

11 Illustration Rares

18 Ultra Rares for Pokemon and Trainer Cards

6 Special Illustration Rares for Pokemon and Supporter Cards

So far, we know that the new Mega ex cards will include Mega Floette ex, Mega Greninja ex, Mega Pyroar ex, and Mega Dragalge ex. We don’t yet have the full product lineup for this set. But we do know it will feature a new Elite Trainer Box and booster packs, as those images have already been shared via the Pokemon press portal. Pre-order dates for the ETBs and other products aren’t yet confirmed.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

That said, we do know when players will be able to get a first look at the new cards in action. The Play! Pokemon program will once again offer an early chance to play with the new cards during pre-release tournments staring May 9th. The first products from the new expansion will then hit shelves at local retailers on May 22nd.

If you’re eager to get ahold of new Pokemon Mega ex cards before May, keep an eye out for the upcoming release of Perfect Order on March 27th. In addition, the next wave of Ascended Heroes products are also set to arrive in local card stores on March 20th. For now, you just might be able to find some ETBs and mini tins from this sets previoius drop if you’re lucky.

Are you excited to see more new Megas headed to the Pokemon TCG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!