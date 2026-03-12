Epic Games Store Giving Away $45 Worth of PC Games for Free

The Epic Games Store has two free PC games this week, which combine for a savings of $45. One of these two Epic Games Store free games is specifically a 2021 release that typically costs $15, while the other is a 2022 release that typically costs $30. Not only are both games different in price, but vastly different in terms of genre. One is a cozy adventure game, while the other is a tactical World War I first-person shooter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former is Spry Fox’s 2021 game, Cozy Grove. This cozy adventure exploration game isn’t widely known, but it is apparently quite good, as evidenced by the PC version having a 90% approval rating on Steam after 3,744 user reviews. The second free EGS game is BlackMill Games’ Isonzo, a tactical and authentic World War 1 first-person shooter, which is a bit more well-known, as evidenced by it having double the user reviews. And across these 7,668 user reviews, it has an 86% approval rating.

Isonzo

Play video

From the developers behind Verdun and Tannenberg, Isonzo takes players to the Italian front of World War I and recreates historical battles with 48-player matches. The online game lets players choose from six different classes, build a loadout from over 50 weapons, and use equipment and class-specific perks to get the edge on the battlefield.

Cozy Grove

Play video

Cozy Grove was a debut release for Spry Fox when it was released. In the game, you are camping on an island; a haunted, ever-changing island. You play as a Spirit Scout, who must help the local ghosts soothe their souls, find hidden secrets, and bring color and joy back to the island.

As always with Epic Games Store free games, these are free to keep perpetually once claimed and added to your EGS library. However, this is not a perpetual offer. Those interested will need to act before March 19, which is next Thursday, because come next Thursday, they will be replaced with two new free games.

So far, in 2026, the Epic Games Store’s free games have been fairly underwhelming. This week’s offer is not the best, but it is certainly better than many of the offers so far this year. Meanwhile, if these games don’t tickle your fancy, Steam also has a new free game available for this week only.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.