The Division 2 Episode 1 Details Revealed With New Trailer

The Division 2 has been chugging along since it launched earlier this year. The developers may have hit a few bumps along the way, with the game’s first raid being delay, but now that it has arrived, players have been enjoying themselves with all sorts of fun. That said, during the Ubisoft press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft were kind enough to share some information about content that is inbound for the popular title, including what players can expect when Episode 1 arrives later this summer.

Ubisoft has previously revealed the roadmap they have planned for content in The Division 2, with three major episodes arriving throughout the game’s first year. The devs haven’t exactly gone into detail about what’s to come with the next content update, but we have known that it will take players to the outskirts of D.C. for some expeditions. Luckily, this is what was shown during their press conference at E3 2019.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The first major content episode will be arriving next month and will be free to all players. For even more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

