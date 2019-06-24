The Division 2 Loot Now Available Through Twitch Prime

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 is the latest game to join the ranks of those who offer players bonus loot if they’re a Twitch Prime subscriber. Anyone who has the game and fits the bill for the usual requirements of staying subscribed to the premium service for a certain amount of time can get up to four different loot drops, and the first of those is available now. All you have to do is link your Twitch and Uplay accounts together and you’ll be on your way to getting the first of the loot drops.

That first drop is the Spears Sports Team Fan + Baseball Mask set that comes with a few cosmetics to turn your character into a big sports fan. In a tweet shared through Ubisoft’s Twitter account for all news pertaining to The Division 2, we got a glimpse of what this will look like. Those who have already redeemed the Twitch Prime reward replied to the tweet to show what it would look like when it’s actually used in the game.

There are three more loot drops beyond this one, but we don’t know yet what those will be. All that we know is that they’re all different types of in-game loot and they’ll be “coming soon” according to the Twitch Prime page.

The Division 2 is far from the only game that Twitch Prime members can get rewards for assuming they’ve got an active Amazon Prime subscription. Nintendo is still running a promotion where you can get a full year of Nintendo Switch Online just for being a subscriber, though like the rewards for The Division 2, Nintendo’s offer is staggered throughout different time periods for those who stay subscribed to Prime. Apex Legends loot was also available for a while, and League of Legends is currently running a multi-month promotion that gives out different Capsules, four in total with each of them containing some Legendary items and exclusive emotes.

This deal for The Division 2’s loot ends on October 24th. If you redeem the first pack as a free trial subscriber, you’ll need to stay subscribed to get the rest of them.