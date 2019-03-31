‘The Division 2’ Leak Reveals First Raid Details, New Loot

In 2019, live-service games have more leaks than perhaps any other game thanks to the efforts of dataminers who dive deep into the files of every update looking for oddities and noteworthy information and assets. And Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has been no exception. That said, according to a new data-mining effort, the looter-shooter’s first raid, Dark Hours, will do more than just provide some new content for players to burn through, and will rather feature unique mechanics, and of course, new loot.

More specifically, Reddit user and dataminer “kevindavid40” has found that the new raid will introduce new “PowerPlay” items, each which has its own unique and critical role to help agents succeed. Think about them as extra support to make the raid easier, not just raid items.

Each item has limited usages, and of course, downsides. For example, they aren’t available everywhere, they are locked behind secret spots during the raid, you’ll need to kill especially strong (and random) NPCs to access them, and if you miss these special enemies you won’t be able to get the items at all.

Here’s the list of PowerPlay items:

Dark Drinker: A signature weapon, limited usage, restocks signature ammo

Dark Devourer: Fast recharge, allows infinite skill recharging

Thieves Den: A collectible that allows agents to spot vanity and exotic stashes

G. Phillips Protocol: A character who causes hunters to ally with the agent against elites

Dawn of Dark: A character who unlocks an additional raid checkpoint

The dataminer also divulges the mechanics of the raid, so if that type of information tickles your fancy, then peep the aforementioned Reddit post (linked again here).

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt since it’s a data-mining leak, but it all seems thorough enough that’s probably legit and accurate, even with the more specific parts.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when Operation Dark Hours will release, but it should be sometime soon. As we wait for more information, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the third-person looter-shooter to make sure you’re up to date on all of the latest about the game.

