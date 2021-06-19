Is The Elder Scrolls 6 Coming to PS5? Bethesda Provides Ambiguous Update

✖

Is The Elder Scrolls 6 coming to PS5 or will it be an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC exclusive like Starfield? Well, Bethesda won't say, nor will Xbox. And based on previous comments from the Xbox and Bethesda hierarchy, the door is still open for the game to come to PS5. Will it? We don't know, but the more ambiguous updates and comments on the topic Bethesda and Xbox provide, the more PlayStation fans cling to the hope that the game will come to PS5 in some capacity.

The latest cryptic comment comes the way of Bethesda Game Studios director, Todd Howard, who was recently asked whether or not he will regret not releasing games on PlayStation anymore. To this end, Howard had a very interesting reply.

"Well, we’re still…I will just say I want everybody to have the ability to play it in some fashion," said Howard to The Telegraph.

As you would expect, this reply -- especially the "well, we're still" part -- was enough to revive hope that The Elder Scrolls 6 may come to PS5. Is this wishful thinking from PlayStation fans? Probably, but it's wishful thinking Xbox and Bethesda keep digging back up with these type of comments.

In reality, Howard is probably referring to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud here, but if he is, he doesn't make that clear at all.

Whatever the case, The Elder Scrolls 6 will be one of the biggest games of the generation when it releases, however, if it does skip out on PS5, it's going to miss out on millions of sales. That's a lot of money to miss out on, but Xbox will hope not releasing the game on PS5 -- assuming this happens -- will drive up Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox Series X/S hardware sales.

At the moment of publishing, Howard and co. haven't followed up this comment with any type of clarification or elaboration. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Bethesda and Xbox release The Elder Scrolls 6 on PS5? Will they?