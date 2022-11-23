The Elder Scrolls 6 Has Bad News for Some Fans

Xbox has some bad news for those on PS5 looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox has yet to definitively say whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming to PS5. The expectation is it won't, but thanks to vague comments from Xbox in the past and the fact that it continues to bring some games to PlayStation consoles, there is still hope from some on PS5 that the next and long-awaited installment in the Bethesda series will come to Sony console. We still don't have anything definitive from Xbox on this front, but some new and official documents get close to putting the final nail in the coffin.

Microsoft is currently trying to convince UK regulators not to block its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. To do this, they've presented several arguments. And one of these arguments mentions The Elder Scrolls 6 as a "mid-sized game," and thus exclusivity isn't a major deal. It also argues not releasing the game on PlayStation platforms would not be disenfranchising because the last mainline installment was released all the way back in 2011.

In an accompanying chart, Xbox divides its games into three categories: Niche, New IP/Uncertain Audience, and Mass Market. The former and latter categories are the least likely to be exclusive to Xbox platforms, according to Microsoft, but the middle category is. And this is where The Elder Scrolls VI apparently falls into.

For now, there's nothing confirming The Elder Scrolls VI isn't coming to PS5 but it's another notch in the belt for sure. If the game were to come out right now, under mass scrutiny from regulators, maybe there would be a higher chance it would be multi-platform, but it's not coming out for many years and it's hard to imagine it coming to PS5 when it does. So, if you're on the PS5 and are anticipating the game, you will likely need to either cop an Xbox Series X or get a decent gaming PC unless Xbox Game Pass comes to PS5 by then, but this also seems unlikely.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Xbox bring The Elder Scrolls VI to PS5? Do you think it will?

H/T, Kotaku.