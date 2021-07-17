The Elder Scrolls 6 Confirms Disappointing News

✖

Xbox has confirmed some news that will surely disappoint fans of The Elder Scrolls looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Before Xbox acquired Bethesda, the latter announced The Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018 alongside Starfield. The second of these two games is scheduled to release next year. Meanwhile, there's no word of when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release. In fact, we don't even know if it's going to be an Xbox Series X console exclusive. It doesn't look like it's going to come to PS5, but this hasn't been confirmed. And that sums up The Elder Scrolls 6. We know it exists, and that's about all we know.

That said, there's a reason for this, and that reason is it's nowhere near release. When speaking about its new Fable game in development, and whether it will step on the toes of The Elder Scrolls 6, with both being fantasy RPGs, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted that the latter is further out.

What information can we pull from this? Well, not a ton, unless you take into consideration a recent report -- from a fairly reputable source -- that the new Fable game isn't releasing until 2023, at the earliest. If this is the case, then it's safe to assume The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be out until 2024 at the earliest, which makes sense if Starfield is releasing next year. In fact, even 2024 sounds too early. 2025 or 2026 sounds far more likely.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. The information here ranges from official to unofficial, and there's plenty of speculation sprinkled in as well.

