Xbox Insider Shares Release Date Information on Fable, Perfect Dark, and More Xbox Series X Games

An industry insider has shared some release date information on a variety of upcoming Xbox Series X games, including the Perfect Dark reboot, the new Fable, an Avowed, the new RPG from Obsidian. The report comes the way of Jeff Grubb, who claims the following games won't be releasing next year, but in 2023: Fable, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Contraband. Adding to this, Grubb claims the next game from InXile, the team best known for the Wasteland series, and The Coalition, the Gears of Studio, will also release during this year. However, attaching a string to all of this, Grubb claims some of these games may slip to 2024.

Unfortunately, while Grubb shared release windows for all of these games, he didn't divulge any release dates, which makes sense. If they are releasing in 2023 or 2024, they don't even have an internal release date.

As for the source, Grubb is widely held as reliable and reputable and has provided accurate scoops in the past. However, he's also relayed bad information in the past. For example, he claimed Starfield was releasing this year only a few weeks before Xbox and Bethesda dated the game for holiday 2022. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is it all unofficial and possibly inaccurate, but more importantly, it's subject to change, especially because it's all so far out.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on Grubb's report and this probably won't change, but if it does, the story will be updated with each and every word.

