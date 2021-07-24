The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Speculation Confirmed by Xbox

✖

The speculation surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6 and its release date has been that it's very, very far away. In fact, Bethesda and Xbox have hinted as much in the past. However, because the game was announced all the way back in 2018, alongside Starfield, which is set to release next year, many have been left with the impression that the next installment in the fantasy role-playing series isn't very far away. But it is. There's a reason we have been hearing next to nothing about the game, and that reason is simple: it's not releasing anytime soon. How do we know this? Because when speaking about the new Fable game in development, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed The Elder Scrolls 6 will release after the new Fable game.

What information can we pull from this? Well, not a ton, unless you take into consideration a recent report -- from a fairly reputable source -- which claims the new Fable game isn't releasing until 2023, at the earliest. If this is the case, then it's safe to assume The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be out until 2024 at the earliest, which makes sense if Starfield is releasing next year. In fact, even 2024 sounds too early. 2025 or 2026 sounds far more likely.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. The information here ranges from official to unofficial, and there's plenty of speculation sprinkled in as well. In other words, while we believe the theory we are selling, it's not worth taking to the bank.

