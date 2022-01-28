The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Has Disappointing News Only

The Elder Scrolls fans finally have a new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, but it’s not the update from Bethesda they will have been hoping for. This summer, it will be four years since the announcement of The Elder Scrolls VI. Normally, a game is already out four years after its announcement. If it’s not, it’s typically because it’s having development issues. The Elder Scrolls 6 doesn’t fit into the category though. There’s still no word when the next installment in the fantasy-RPG series will release. Bethesda marketing and PR still have next to nothing to say about the game, but we have a new update courtesy of a developer on the game and their LinkedIn profile.

As Timur222 points out over on Twitter, this week the LinkedIn profile of a Bethesda employee was updated, and according to it, the game is still in pre-production. In other words, full-scale development still hasn’t begun. It’s possible this could be faulty information, but it makes sense. The bulk of Bethesda Game Studios is currently focusing on Starfield, which is scheduled to release this year. And until Starfield releases, The Elder Scrolls 6 is likely to stay in pre-production, which it’s been in since the summer of 2021.

What does this mean for the game’s release date? Well, if the game is still in pre-production, it’s still very far away. Three years separated when The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim began proper development and its release. So, if history is any indicator, The Elder Scrolls VI: Skyrim, at the earliest, will release in 2025.

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 21, 2022

As noted, there’s a possibility that the LinkedIn profile of this developer has faulty information, so take everything here with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will update the story.

