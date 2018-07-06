Bethesda’s Todd Howard Talks About the Future of VR

Bethesda’s Todd Howard had a few interesting things to say about Virtual Reality and its growth and maybe it’s just the hopeful fan in us, but we’re curious as to whether or not this is an indicator that perhaps The Elder Scrolls 6 will have VR capabilities, not unlike that of Skyrim.

Howard himself sat down to speak a little bit about Virtual Reality and its potential future with Venturebeat at GameLab where he talked a little bit about VR vs AR and when exactly this trend took off. He told the site, “I’m a little more VR than AR. We did Fallout and Skyrim in VR. We’re just about to enter the second generation of VR. Historically, the third generation is where it starts to become popular.”

Of course that prompted talk of ambition and where they want to go in the future. With Fallout 76 and Starfield on the horizon, the future is definitely bright. “The idea is to keep being ambitious,” mentioned the Bethesda exec. “Playing it safe is the worst way to do things. Morrowind was hard. It was our first time on console. If it didn’t do well, the company was probably out of business. Oblivion was really difficult. We really pushed the tech. I liked that line in the movie Shakespeare in Love: How is this going to work out? I don’t know, but it always does.”

For now, both Fallout 4 VR and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR have performed incredibly well, even DOOM VFR was considered a huge hit. The sky really is the limit for the company and it’s good to see them flex those creative muscles a little bit with what they want to work on in the future. With their new science fiction title coming out at some point with Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6 confirmed for the next generation – we’ve got years and years of enjoyment left with one of our favourite publishers! If there’s one thing that Bethesda knows how to do, it’s crafting a story we care about.

