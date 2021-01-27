The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion Release Date Revealed

✖

Fans of The Elder Scrolls Online will be happy to know that Bethesda has announced a release date for the game's upcoming Blackwood expansion, and fans on all platforms will be able to experience it in June. The PC and Google Stadia versions of Blackwood will release on June 1st, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be made available on June 8th, just a few short days later. The Blackwood chapter is part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure, which is expected to last through the end of 2021, covering all of Bethesda's planned ESO releases for the year.

Bethesda's Tweet announcing the release date can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our next Chapter is called The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood and will be coming to all platforms June 2021.https://t.co/EB8xP9Uj6k pic.twitter.com/OVb6hCGeFc — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 26, 2021

Blackwood is the next major installment in The Elder Scrolls Online, and Bethesda claims it will boast "over 30 hours of new story content." In addition, players will be able to explore the new Blackwood zone, and the expansion will also include stand-alone quests, updates, and more.

All in all, it sounds like a hefty amount of new content, and fans will have multiple options for purchasing Blackwood. Information on how to pre-purchase it can be found right here. No matter which method players choose, they'll be able to obtain a pair of new items in the game right now: the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount as well as the Nightmare Bear Cub pet. The Nightmare Bear Cub will only be available through March 17th. Additionally, those that pre-purchase Blackwood will receive a Dremora Kynreeve Outfit, Deadlands Wamasu Pet, 1× Iron Atronach Crate, 3× Blackwood Treasure Maps, and 2× Experience Scrolls.

The wait for Blackwood might be a bit tough for some Elder Scrolls Online fans, but March will see the release of the Flames of Ambition DLC across all platforms. The third and fourth quarters of 2021 will also feature a dungeon pack and new story zone respectively, but no further information on either has yet been revealed.

