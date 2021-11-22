The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update 1.21 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has now been released by Bethesda. The update brings Skyrim up to version 1.21, adding some much-needed fixes for issues plaguing the game. Most notably, the game’s notorious “black screen” bug has now been fixed. Given the prominence of that issue, it stands to reason that many players will be happy with the update. In addition to that fix, there are a handful of smaller bug fixes that have also been implemented in the game’s latest version. Full patch notes from the game’s official Discord can be found below.

Fixed an entitlement issue that occurred when purchasing the Anniversary Edition upgrade on PS4 and then switching to PS5.



Fixed an issue where catching a fish wouldn’t trigger the appropriate animation on PS4. – Fixed a problem preventing some doors in Rielle from opening properly.



Fixed an issue where Russian and Polish notes were not displaying text properly.



Fixed an issue where German and French players were given incorrect menu text when leveling up.



Fixed an issue where players were experiencing a “black screen” and upon launching.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, these bug fixes will prove beneficial to a lot of players! The black screen issue seemed to be causing a lot of frustration for Skyrim fans, and today’s update should help alleviate that concern. Unfortunately, the “0kb” bug that PS4 fans have been dealing with does not seem to have a fix at this time. Bethesda has assured fans that it is still working on other fixes, and fans on the game’s Discord have shared some temporary workarounds, in the meantime. Hopefully, Bethesda can tidy things up so players can go back to the game without worrying about any further issues.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Skyrim? Has this update fixed any of the issues you were dealing with? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!