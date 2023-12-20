The Finals Update Nerfs Strongest Class

The Finals has three different "classes" to choose from, each with their own unique loadout options as well as a few shared gadgets, but the consensus has so far been that the Heavy build reigns supreme. The health and destruction the class offers combined with a pretty negligible movement speed difference makes it a strong option with combat potential unliked what's seen in either the Medium or the Light classes. This is all great news for those who prefer playing the Heavy characters, but for those who take on the other roles in their team comps, the Heavies have probably been a source of frustration ever since the game released.

Fortunately, The Finals developer Embark Studios has finally heard players' pleas for help and has nerfed the Heavy class in a number of different ways. Those changes include nerfs for several different weapons and gadgets exclusive to Heavies like the RPG , Mesh Shield, and C4. Nerfs and buffs outside of the realm of the Heavies are in the patch notes, too, but it's that strong class in The Finals that's taken the biggest hit this week.

The full patch notes from the December 20th update for The Finals can be seen below. For those less familiar with Heavy loadouts, the Goo Gun, Mesh Shield, C4, Dome Shield, RPG-7, Flamethrower, and SA1216 are all items exclusive to the Heavy. The Flamethrower is the only one of those that got a slight buff.

Balance Changes

Abilities

Goo Gun

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Mesh Shield

Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250

Recon Senses

Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets

C4

C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240

C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m

C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1

Dome Shield

Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350

Gas Mine

Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Glitch Mine

Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Goo Grenade

Mine

Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160

Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m

Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Pyro Mine

Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

RPG-7

RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165

RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90

RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m

RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m

RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly

RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly

Stun Gun

Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps

Game Show Events

Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the 'Alien Invasion' event

Vegas

Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results

Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes

Bankit

Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode

Weapons

AKM

Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern

Flamethrower

Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160

LH1

LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45

Melee Weapons

Fixed an issue where melee hits didn't always connect with enemy players

M11

M11 damage increased to 16 from 15

Riot Shield

Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)

SA1216

SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly

SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8

Movement

Vaulting

Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Ziplines

Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables

UI