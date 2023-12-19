The Finals Developer Claims It's Cracking Down on Cheating Soon

Since getting a surprise release at The Game Awards, The Finals has proven to be a hit with fans of first-person shooters. However, the game from developer Embark Studios has been running into one massive problem over the last few weeks. If you go into any of the fan communities or search for The Finals on social media, you'll quickly notice how many players are complaining about cheaters infecting the game. It has become the pressing issue for Embark recently, and fortunately, the team recently announced that it will soon release an important update that should address the issue and crack down on cheaters in a big way.

The Finals New Anti-Cheat Update

The message was posted to The Finals' official Discord, but it's also been posted to the subreddit, making it easy for everyone to see exactly what Embark is planning. The post reads, "Hey folks! Over the past few days, we've had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently. We're now nearing a solution to this bug, and we've already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again. Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues. Keeping the game a smooth, safe, and fair space for players is our biggest priority."

Hopefully, this fix irons out the issue for The Finals, but some players don't agree that this anti-cheat measure will be enough. In the Reddit comments, users are pointing out that, because The Finals is a free-to-play game, anti-cheat bans will only slow cheaters down so much. Embark does require players to battle through 60 matches before they can enter ranked play, but that's only going to do so much.

As noted in the thread, a better option might be to institute a shadow ban that lets cheaters continue playing but puts them in their own queue. The Finals could also institute a ping limit, but that would put users in regions without great servers at a big disadvantage. Either way, The Finals is very popular, which means that Embark will likely need to continue beefing up its anti-cheat measures as it moves forward.

What is The Finals?

As mentioned, The Finals is a first-person shooter. It focuses on team-based matches and features maps full of destructible environments. Good players will use that to their advantage and rack up creative kills. The game is set up like a televised game show, where players are fighting to complete objectives and win the match. The base mode is called "Cashout" and sees players working to collect more money than the other two teams throughout the fight.

Players get to select their scale ahead of a match. This changes the character's size and decides what type of abilities and weapons they'll be able to use. For example, the light build is faster than the other characters, can use submachine guns, and turn invisible.

The Finals is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, X/S, and PC