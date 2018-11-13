The Game Awards Nominees Announced

The award categories and nominees for The Game Awards 2018 have been announced with expected hits and surprise contestants headlining the lists.

Starting with the coveted Game of the Year award and continuing on to other categories like Best Esports Team and Content Creator of the Year, the announcement video above listed every category and the games, teams, and personalities competing for the awards. It also confirmed that voting for the awards is now live prior to the show’s reveal of the winners on December 6th. Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards, will host the show with the program being aired on multiple platforms such as Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, and other services.

The usual suspects for Game of the Year include games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War, two titles that were already mentioned as contenders for the award before they were even released, but others like Celeste are also in the full list of nominees found below.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft) Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

(Matt Makes Games) God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica / SIE) Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

(Insomniac Games / SIE) Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

(Capcom) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Among the other awards that return such as Best Narrative and Best Action Game, Best Ongoing Game is also listed as a category. This includes a list of games that are constantly updating to provide new content for players, games like Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Overwatch headlining the list.

One Community Award is also present for the Content Creator of the Year, an award that appears to be replacing the Trending Gamer award that’s been given out in past years. Guy “DrDisRespect” Beahm won the award last year, but the title and perhaps the focus of the award appears to have been changed this year.

“Content Creator of the Year is a category to recognize an individual who has contributed to the community throughout the year,” Keighley said about the award.

The nominees for that award can be found below with The Game Awards’ Twitter account highlighting individuals from that category and others.

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

Voting for The Game Awards is now live with the show scheduled to go live on December 6th when the winners of the categories will be announced.