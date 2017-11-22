The Game Awards Will Be Hosting Its Own Game Sale Next Month

We’ve got a ton of killer Black Friday deals going on this week, but if you’re not doing any shopping until December, don’t worry – The Game Awards has you covered.

The yearly game-awards program, which will air in December and promises a ton of exclusives along with the prominent trophies that it gives out each year, will also host a special game sale that will take place during the broadcast, giving you deals across the board on the Steam store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Live and eShop alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Geoff Keighley, the producer of the yearly show, announced as such on Twitter, saying, “During @thegameawards we will offer ‘The Game Awards Sale’ across eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam and Xbox Live. More details soon, but excited to have all platforms participating with some great deals.”

While specific game titles weren’t mentioned, it’s more than likely that nominees for The Game Awards will be on sale, as well as other potential franchises that could see big announcements during the presentation. We’ll let you know once the main site is updated with a list of what’s for sale.

The Game Awards will take place on December 7th. You can check out a list of the nominees here, and vote for your favorites!