The Iron Maiden Monopoly Tour Starts Now

Iron Maiden Monopoly is here, and the classic board game has never been more metal. This edition of the game allows fans to buy, sell, and trade some of Iron Maiden's legendary tours from the past 40+ years, such as the Legacy of the Beast Tour, Someback Back in Time Tour, and more.

The tokens include Guitar Amp Stack, Steve's Bass, Nicko's Drum Kit, Albatross, Flying Helmet, and Wasted Years Computer – gear that you'll use to move around the board to set up Arenas (Houses) and Stadiums (Hotels). Feeling Lucky? and Open the Box cards "will test your dedication on the road". Naturally, the one with the most Eddie Bucks will win.

Pre-orders for Iron Maiden Monopoly are available here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's expected to arrive on your doorstep this June. If you need something to get over the shipping threshold, you'll find additional Iron Maiden-themed EE merch right here. The full contents of the game include:

1x Game Board

6x Collectible Tokens

28x Title Deed Cards

16x Feeling Lucky Cards

16x Open the Box Cards

Money

32x Houses renamed Arenas

12x Hotels renamed Stadiums

2x Dice

Rules

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden was founded founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris. The lineup of the band has changed many times over the years, but they've released 17 studio albums to date, with the latest – Senjutsu – dropping in 2021. Their mascot Eddie has become an icon featured on everything from board games to Funko Pops.