New Iron Maiden Funko Pops Are up for Pre-Order

The heavy metal band Iron Maiden is back with a new round of Funko Pops that celebrate their extensive discography. The wave features Funko Pops of the band’s mascot Eddie from the following albums:

Live After Death (1985)

Somewhere In Time (1986) – Chance at a “Stranger In a Strange Land” Chase figure

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son (1988)

Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City (2020)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the entire wave of Iron Maiden Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now with a release date set for February, 2022.

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden was founded founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris. The lineup of the band has changed many times over the years, but they’ve released 17 studio albums to date, with the latest – Senjutsu – dropping earlier this year. They are also planning a North America leg of their Legacy of the Beast World Tour in the Fall of 2022.

