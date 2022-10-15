CMON Announces Board Game Crossover With Iron Maiden

The iconic mascot of Iron Maiden will be appearing in multiple games published by CMON. This week, CMON announced an Iron Maiden miniatures pack featuring fifteen versions of Eddie, the zombie-like mascot of the English metal band Iron Maiden. Each version of Eddie is compatible with multiple CMON games, which include Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Massive Darkness 2, and Ankh: Gods of Egypt. A total of three Iron Maiden packs will be sold, with each pack containing multiple miniatures and components to utilize them in various games. Fans can also choose to purchase a bundle that includes all three boxes and an exclusive "Original Eddie" promo pack that can be used as a survivor in Zombicide.

Eddie is perhaps the most recognizable mascot in heavy metal music, a strange figure who has crossed over into countless genres on the covers of various Iron Maiden album covers. Eddie has also been incorporated into the stage dressing for Iron Maiden's tour, often spurting blood or fireworks from its orifices. Eddie has also appeared in multiple video games, including Tony Hawk 4, where he appeared as an unlockable character.

The Iron Maiden crossover continues a string of crossover miniature packs with different franchises. In recent months, CMON has announced miniatures packs featuring characters from Supernatural, The Boys, Thundercats, Ghostbusters, and various Batman from the Dark Nights Metal event series. All of these miniatures were produced for Zombicide, which is arguably CMON's biggest and most popular game title.

Pre-orders for the Iron Maiden miniatures bundle is available now. No release date has been announced yet.

