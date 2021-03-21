The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Release Window Announced

✖

Developer Jackbox Games has officially announced that the latest and greatest Jackbox Party Pack, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, will officially release this fall on "major digital platforms." While a specific release date and exact platforms were not announced, given the number of digital storefronts that The Jackbox Party Pack 7 appears on, it seems safe to assume that it will show up on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles in addition to PC.

While the announcement lacks much in the way of details, Jackbox Games has confirmed that The Jackbox Party Pack 8 will feature five games like usual, it will be available on the same platforms as prior packs, and using phones as controllers will be back alongside "play-along capabilities that you know and love." You can check out the official announcement for yourself below:

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is coming this fall to major digital platforms!

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is coming this fall to major digital platforms!

Additionally, the very first game to be announced as part of The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to be revealed before the end of May, though the developer suggests that it will likely be sooner rather than later. "We’re already at work on it, but we like to have all our ducks in a row before we commit," the announcement reads in part. "When it’s ready, as with all of our game announcements, we’ll share the news on our social media channels and our livestreams."

As noted above, The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is set to release for "major digital platforms" this coming fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular party video game franchise right here.

What do you think about the various Jackbox games? Are you excited for a new pack to release later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!