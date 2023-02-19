The Last of Us Episode 6: Release Time and Runtime

[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers for season 1.] The Last of Us is returning to its regular timeslot Sunday after episode 5 streamed early on HBO Max ahead of the Super Bowl. Last week's "Endure and Survive" saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) escape a rebel-seized QZ with the most wanted man in Kansas City: Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his little brother, Sam (Keivonn Woodard). The four planned to travel together to Wyoming and find Joel's kin — his ex-Firefly brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna) — but when an Infected-bitten Sam turned overnight, Henry put his zombified brother down before turning the gun on himself.

Joel and Ellie continue their journey west in Sunday's "Kin," which airs at its usual time on HBO and HBO Max. See the full episode schedule below.

What Time Is The Last of Us Episode 6 on HBO and HBO Max?

Episode 6 of The Last of Us premieres Sunday, February 19th, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. On HBO, encore airings will air at 10:01 pm ET / 7:01 pm PT, 11:37 pm ET/ 8:37 pm PT, and 1:15 am ET/11:15 pm PT in-between Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. New episodes will continue to release Sundays on HBO and HBO Max up through the first season finale on Sunday, March 12th.

The Last of Us Episode 6 Runtime



The Last of Us episode 6 has a runtime of 62 minutes, according to the official HBO schedule. That's a touch longer than episode 2 (56 minutes), episode 4 (51 minutes), and episode 5 (61 minutes), but clocks in much shorter than the super-sized episodes 1 (85 minutes) and 3 (81 minutes).

The Last of Us Schedule and Episode Guide



Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) – January 15th, Now Streaming on HBO Max



– February 19th Season 1 Episode 7, "Left Behind" (TBA) – February 26th

Season 1 Episode 8, "When We Are in Need" (TBA) – March 5th

Season 1 Episode 9, "Look for the Light" (Season Finale) (TBA) – March 12th

