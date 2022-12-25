HBO's The Last of Us Companion Podcast with Series Creator and Star Announced

A podcast revolving around HBO's The Last of Us is on the way. We are just a few weeks away from the arrival of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, something that has been in the works in one form or another for a very long time. After the immense success of Naughty Dog's PS3 games, Hollywood started to smell the money and wanted a piece of that pie. PlayStation started working with producers to get a movie off the ground, notably with Sam Raimi attached to help bring it to life. Unfortunately, it never happened, but PlayStation did strike a deal with HBO to adapt it into a series.

Given the TV series is intended to be one of HBO's biggest shows in 2023, the network is going all out with promoting it. In addition to the series, HBO will produce a companion podcast where series creator Neil Druckmann, showrunner Craig Mazin, and actor Troy Baker will break down each episode scene by scene. Baker played Joel in the video games and will play a new, unannounced character in the HBO series. As of right now, it's unclear if the podcast will feature guest stars like Pedro Pascal to help chime in on certain things. It's also unclear exactly when this will release, but it seems likely they'll release weekly alongside each episode. If that's the case, you can probably expect the podcast to release on various services on Sunday, January 15th or the day after on Monday, January 16th.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann will have an official #TheLastOfUsHBO companion podcast hosted by Troy Baker.



Troy Baker will sit down with series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for a scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode. pic.twitter.com/gHZDUjsUg3 — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) December 22, 2022

Of course, the show is adapting a game and based on the trailers, it's doing it pretty faithfully. With that said, it seems likely the podcast will focus largely on telling how they brought the key moments of the game to life, why they changed the things they did from the game for the show, and so on. Either way, we'll probably get more concrete details about the podcast in the coming weeks.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15th, 2022. Are you excited for the series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.