The Last of Us Fans are Calling Episode 3 One of the Best Episodes of Television Ever
The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us aired tonight, and while the first two were quite well-received, it seems that a new bar has been set. While the episode took some major liberties from the source material, it seems that most viewers really didn't mind. Across social media, viewers expressed their complete shock with how things were handled, with many calling it not just the best episode of the series, but also one of the best pieces of television that's ever been made. That's a pretty bold statement, but it's clear that the series is really clicking with viewers.
For fans of video games, there's always a bit of dread when it comes to TV and film adaptations, as so many of them have been mishandled. Things have been turning in the other direction over the last few years, with a number of great movies and shows based on games. Still, it's a great relief that a game as well-loved as The Last of Us has gotten an adaptation that's being embraced just as much as its source material. Hopefully that trend will continue on for the rest of this season, as well as in Season 2!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the third episode of The Last of Us!
A work of art!
Wow the Last of Us went from pretty good zombie show to transcendent work of art in three episodes. Getting third season Leftovers vibes— qui tam jinn (bill) (@bill_of_lefts) January 30, 2023
Some are calling it one of the best episodes of anything ever.
Tonight’s episode of the last of us was absolutely one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m floored— Don (@djp1016) January 30, 2023
Fans liked it even more than the first two episodes.
Tonight’s episode of The Last of Us was remarkable tv, *easily* the best episode so far but also the most drastically different than the game and I don’t know how to feel about that.— Colby Nash (@DantonNash) January 30, 2023
Sometimes it's nice to be surprised.
3rd episode of the last of us was an amazing surprise— plant parenthood🌱 (@faisonedd) January 30, 2023
This was a great piece of television.
This new the last of us episode is the best episode I've watched of ANYTHING, WOOOW— Alves (@alves_115) January 30, 2023
The tears are real.
the last of us really just dropped the best episode of tv in a long time i am going to cry forever that was so sad— joe baseball (@elipapyeoj) January 30, 2023
Nick Offerman's role keeps getting praise.
The Last Of Us episode 3 was one of the best things I've ever seen on television and an absolutely remarkable achievement. Nick was fantastic. Everyone was fantastic. I can't conceive of anything that could top this. Thank you to everyone involved. #TheLastOfUs— Raaj (@raajofvalheru) January 30, 2023
Clearly, this is setting a high bar for the rest of the series!
The last of us episode three is the best thing I ever seen in my life #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO— Chunky Norris (@norris_chunky) January 30, 2023