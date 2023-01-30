The Last of Us Fans are Calling Episode 3 One of the Best Episodes of Television Ever

The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us aired tonight, and while the first two were quite well-received, it seems that a new bar has been set. While the episode took some major liberties from the source material, it seems that most viewers really didn't mind. Across social media, viewers expressed their complete shock with how things were handled, with many calling it not just the best episode of the series, but also one of the best pieces of television that's ever been made. That's a pretty bold statement, but it's clear that the series is really clicking with viewers.

For fans of video games, there's always a bit of dread when it comes to TV and film adaptations, as so many of them have been mishandled. Things have been turning in the other direction over the last few years, with a number of great movies and shows based on games. Still, it's a great relief that a game as well-loved as The Last of Us has gotten an adaptation that's being embraced just as much as its source material. Hopefully that trend will continue on for the rest of this season, as well as in Season 2!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the third episode of The Last of Us!