Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie

Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!

"25 years ago, I played my last video game and I'm very indulgent. I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo-Kazooie. And two weeks went by and I mean you know, I was like 'oh my God the slow dopamine drip is so delicious' then it's over and you're like 'yes I won' and immediately I'm like 'what have I done with my life?' So I decided I'm never going to do that again and thankfully, because games have gotten so good like The Last of Us that I think I'd be in a basement and I wouldn't even be going to auditions for shows like this."

Released in 1998, Banjo-Kazooie was a big success story. Developed by Rare, the game quickly became one of the best-selling titles on N64, spawning a sequel just two years later. The IP went to Microsoft in 2001 when Rare was sold by Nintendo, and the series spent quite a bit of time in limbo. Banjo and Kazooie saw a small resurgence after appearing as a DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the original game was made available on Nintendo Switch last year through the Nintendo 64 app. The game is also available through Xbox Game Pass, so those that never had a chance to play the game can go see why Nick Offerman became so obsessed!

