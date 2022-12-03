HBO's The Last of Us Gets First Full Trailer

A new trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has been released and it offers a meaty look at the atmospheric and emotional TV series. The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best video games of all-time due to how strong its story is, how fleshed out its characters are, and the ending which has caused a long running debate about the players' morals. It's a pretty fantastic story and one that has lent itself well to an adaptation, but it's been stuck in development hell for years. Finally, HBO, Craig Mazin, and Neil Druckmann figured out a way to bring it to life.

The latest trailer for The Last of Us offers a much more substantial look at the TV series following a teaser trailer from earlier this year. The teaser trailer was much more of a tone piece and covered imagery from the game, but this new trailer gives a better glimpse at the performances, the story itself, and much more. For those that aren't aware, the story of The Last of Us follows a broken man named Joel during the apocalypse. He's tasked with transporting a girl named Ellie across the country for reasons that are unknown to him, but it's revealed that it could change the world as they know it. The stakes are high and despite his bitterness, his relationship with Ellie begins to grow and open some old wounds.

The official #TheLastOfUs trailer is here.



From the Emmy award-winning creator of Chernobyl and the creator of the acclaimed video game, the new HBO Original series premieres Jan 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/kHR7Y0t1cO — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) December 3, 2022

The Last of Us is looking like it will be one of HBO's biggest shows for 2023, seemingly filling the time slot that a major series like House of the Dragon would hold during its run. As of right now, it's unclear if the show can rival the game or meet the standards necessary to be a good adaptation. There aren't a ton of good video game adaptations, but it looks like this could be the best one yet thanks to the talent involved.

The Last of Us premiered on January 15th, 2023 on HBO. Are you excited for the show? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.