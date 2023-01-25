The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Teases Season 2 Is "Likely"

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has teased that a second season of the incredibly popular HBO series is likely to happen. Despite widespread acclaim and record viewer numbers, HBO currently hasn't picked up The Last of Us for anything beyond its first season just yet. And while Ramsey herself doesn't yet know what might be going on behind the scenes at HBO, it sounds like she's expecting to portray Ellie for the long haul.

In a new discussion with BBC, Ramsey said that Season 2 of The Last of Us is starting to seem "pretty likely" given how popular it has already been. While stressing that she doesn't know about specifics involving Season 2 just yet, Ramsey seems confident that a new run of episodes will be ordered before long, assuming that viewership remains high.

"If people keep watching, I think [a second season] is pretty likely. It's down to the guys at HBO," Ramsey said on the subject. "There's nothing confirmed yet so we'll have to wait and see."

If a second season of The Last of Us does end up taking place, it'll be curious to see when it's actually shot and eventually released. Showrunner Craig Mazin has already been outspoken about how Season 2 of The Last of Us would look to directly adapt the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part II. With this in mind, though, Part II ends up taking place a couple of years after the events of the first entry. As such, even if Season 2 does happen at HBO, production might not begin for a bit so that Ramsey could age up more.

