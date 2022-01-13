The Last of Us HBO TV Series Riley Casting Potentially Leaked

Casting for most roles in HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation have been revealed, but it seems that one more might have been leaked! According to the unofficial @TheLastofUsNews Twitter account, actress Storm Reid might be playing the role of Riley Able in the show. Reid traveled to Canada just as the show resumed production in Calgary, and her mother posted an image that seems to be from the airport alongside a caption mentioning a “popular video game turned into a television series.” This one seems like a safe bet, but fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt, until we get official confirmation!

The Tweet from @TheLastofUsNews (which includes a picture of the Instragram post) can be found embedded below.

Riley is only mentioned in the main campaign for The Last of Us, but she did appear in the Left Behind DLC. Riley and Ellie developed a close friendship prior to the events of The Last of Us, and her death in the game leads to Ellie discovering her immunity to the infection gripping the world. Given what a major role Riley has in Ellie’s journey, it would not be surprising to see her role cast in the show, and her storyline possibly playing out in a flashback episode. It seems that the series will be following key events from the first game, while also including some elements that were cut.

Storm Reid currently appears in another HBO series, Euphoria. Reid also appeared in The Suicide Squad, as Tyla, the daughter of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. If she truly is joining the cast of The Last of Us, she will join Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Gabriel Luna (Tommy). Hopefully, HBO won’t keep fans waiting too long before giving an official confirmation of the casting!

HBO’s The Last of Us is set to release sometime in 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

