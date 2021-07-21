The Last Of Us HBO TV Show Leak Reveals New Set Photos

✖

New set photos of HBO's The Last of Us have surfaced online, not from HBO or anyone involved with the project, but a fan who was apparently able to just walk right up on set of the TV show, which just began production earlier this month. Unfortunately, the photos don't contain anything juicy, like Pedro Pascal as Joel or Bella Ramsey as Ellie, or even Gabriel Luna as Tommy.

As noted, the set photos don't come from an official party, but Twitter user "Necromonica1." Typically, this is enough to warrant hesitation, but there's little room to doubt the validity of the images. Below, you can check out the set photos for yourself, again courtesy of user Necromonica1:

Another shot from the set for my TLOUsers… yep that’s my name for fans and I say it with the greatest amount of love in my heart ❤️TLOUve you pic.twitter.com/84FqSsGt3A — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk (@necromonica1) July 21, 2021

Some close ups from the set of TLOU pic.twitter.com/d81HFczjUW — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk (@necromonica1) July 20, 2021

Cops on TLOU pic.twitter.com/EaBRlCZZzH — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk (@necromonica1) July 19, 2021

Walking down the road omg omg pic.twitter.com/3GDYiah61Z — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk (@necromonica1) July 19, 2021

As you can see, while the images don't divulge anything juicy, they do show that the production has taken Fort Macleod, Canada, and transformed it into Austin, Texas, confirming that the show, at least partially, will take place in the Lone Star State. And this makes sense, as part of the first game takes place in Austin, Texas, which is where Joel, Tommy, and Sarah live during the cordyceps outbreak.

The Last of Us is currently in production. Right now, there's no word of a release date or when we will see our first look at the TV adaptation. That said, for more coverage on the HBO series and all things gaming, click here.