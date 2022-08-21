The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage

The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.

Revealed as part of a new advertisement for shows coming soon to HBO Max, these new clips from The Last of Us were highlighted. The footage that played primarily showed off many of the various members of the show's cast including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman. We also hear both Pascal and Ramsey speak while seeing a brief glimpse of a Clicker, which is one of the zombified enemies that appears within this world.

You can watch the brief footage from The Last of Us for yourself here:

At this point in time, the biggest question that continues to surround The Last of Us involves its release on HBO. Previously, those in charge of the network have only indicated that it would arrive in the early part of 2023. Sadly, this new trailer from HBO hasn't done anything to narrow that window and instead continues to commit to a premiere date next year. Luckily, the fact that we've now seen footage from The Last of Us means that more trailers will surely be coming soon.

HBO's The Last of Us represents a larger focus that PlayStation has continued to place on the franchise in recent years. Not only did a sequel to the original game, The Last of Us Part 2, launch back in 2020, but developer Naughty Dog is also preparing to release a PS5 remake of the first The Last of Us. This game, which is formally being called The Last of Us Part 1, is set to release early next month and will also be coming to PC in the future.

What do you think about The Last of Us now that we've finally been given a taste of the HBO show? Are you looking forward to this series for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.