The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever

HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!

"The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television I've ever read. It's beautiful. It's beautifully written. There are these zombie creatures in it, but it's tender and it's human," Bartlett told Collider. "I think it's gonna be really special. I haven't seen any of it yet, but I'm really proud of the work we did and I think it could be really, really wonderful. It will be really wonderful."

An adaptation of the PlayStation game of the same name, The Last of Us might be one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2023. The series is being co-written and co-produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and creator Neil Druckmann. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star as Joel and Ellie, the main characters of the video game. The game released on PlayStation 3 in 2013, and has built a passionate following over the last nine years. There's a lot of pressure for everyone involved to get the series right, but things look very promising thus far! Hopefully fans will be just as impressed with the show as Bartlett is.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out, as The Last of Us is set to debut on HBO on January 15th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

