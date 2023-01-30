The Last of Us Viewers Hoping Nick Offerman Lands Emmy
After being teased for weeks, Nick Offerman finally made his debut on The Last of Us and, well...everybody loved his performance. Though it was teased in the game, Offerman's Bill and Frank (Murray Bartlett) had a full-fledged relationship in the live-action series and many are are lobbying for an Emmy Award.
"I wasn't at all surprised to know that Nick could do something like this. What I was surprised about was how good he was," showrunner and series co-creator Craig Mazin, who wrote episode 3, told TVInsider. "I mean, I had high expectations, and he just went right over the top. It was an incredible thing to watch his chemistry with Murray Bartlett was incredible. You know, we cast Murray Bartlett, and then a few months later, Murray Bartlett wins an Emmy. And we're like, 'this is really great.' And so we've got these, like absolute A-List guys bringing it at such a high level."
Mark my words: Nick Offerman will be nominated and win the Emmy for his performance in #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/2lXkLYh3AN— Amanda M. Sink (@Sinkintothis) January 30, 2023
The Last of Us show writers watched the first 10 minutes of UP and said, “Oh, we can do this MUCH sadder.”
An incredible, heart-bursting episode 3. Nick Offerman deserves an Emmy for this ALONE.😩❤️😭— Nik (@nhimak) January 30, 2023
The third episode of #TheLastOfUs is one of the finest moments in television history. It’s so delicate, raw, and intimate. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett give award-worthy performances. If you don’t cry, I don’t trust you. pic.twitter.com/6nEUjVKYbg— Josie Meléndez @ Sundance 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) January 30, 2023
The Famous Nick Offerman Giggle cured some of the heartache this episode caused me. #tlou pic.twitter.com/GYeQ2Fmfz4— Rey | TLOU Spoilers (@ladydjarin) January 30, 2023
#TheLastOfUs ep 3 (Long Long Time) is perfect. One of the most beautiful post-apocalyptic stories ever told. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett give phenomenal, unforgettable, career-best performances. A reminder that when things go to hell, you can still keep living and loving. pic.twitter.com/HydpVgr8B8— Jeffrey Rex (@ImJeffreyRex) January 30, 2023
Nick Offerman is going to send me over the ledge right off a cliff holy shit— tucker watkins (@twwlnh) January 30, 2023
Whoever decided to cast Nick Offerman as Bill needs the biggest raise, this is one of the best casting in all of history. Getting to see his past with Frank warmed my heart as much as it broke it #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/xNxDj1lKUW— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) January 30, 2023
