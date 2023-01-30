The Last of Us Viewers Hoping Nick Offerman Lands Emmy

After being teased for weeks, Nick Offerman finally made his debut on The Last of Us and, well...everybody loved his performance. Though it was teased in the game, Offerman's Bill and Frank (Murray Bartlett) had a full-fledged relationship in the live-action series and many are are lobbying for an Emmy Award.

"I wasn't at all surprised to know that Nick could do something like this. What I was surprised about was how good he was," showrunner and series co-creator Craig Mazin, who wrote episode 3, told TVInsider. "I mean, I had high expectations, and he just went right over the top. It was an incredible thing to watch his chemistry with Murray Bartlett was incredible. You know, we cast Murray Bartlett, and then a few months later, Murray Bartlett wins an Emmy. And we're like, 'this is really great.' And so we've got these, like absolute A-List guys bringing it at such a high level."

