‘The Last of Us’ Outbreak Day Sale Now Live

It’s time, The Last of Us fans! Another Outbreak Day is upon us and the team over at Naughty Dog are ramping up for another incredible celebration – one that all fans can enjoy! From new content, to newly released gear, the first wave of savings starts now.

Before the highly anticipated sequel debuts, now is the perfect time for players to dive right into the incredible story that started it all. Not only is the first game discounted pretty heavily, but its DLC as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, The Last of Us Remastered is available for 10 bucks, with the corresponding DLC set for just 5 dollars. There are other bundles as well for a discounted rate, including PlayStation 4 themes, weapon packs, and more! You can check everything out regarding the Outbreak Digital Sale at the PlayStation Store right here.

New to the series and are unsure what the Outbreak Day even is? According to the dev team, “In the world of The Last of Us, September 26 marks the day the cordyceps fungus hit critical mass: it is known as Outbreak Day. Since 2013, Naughty Dog has used Outbreak Day as a way to celebrate our incredible community by releasing new and exclusive items, content, and special promotions. Scroll down and check out our biggest release of content so far to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Outbreak Day!”

Ready to kick off the event and start your journey with the first game? Here’s what you need to know about the epic journey of Joel and Ellie:

“Joel, a ruthless survivor with few moral lines left to cross, lives in one of the last remaining Quarantine Zones. These walled-off, oppressive cities are run by what’s left of the military. Despite the strict martial law, Joel operates in the black market of the city, smuggling contraband for the right price. Joel is asked by a dying friend to look after Ellie, a fourteen-year-old girl with courage beyond her years. What starts out as a simple job to deliver Ellie to another Quarantine Zone, soon transforms into a profound journey that will forever change Joel and Ellie. As they trek across a post-pandemic United States, Joel and Ellie will encounter different factions of survivors that have each found a unique way of dealing with the infected humans, the lack of supplies, and the threat of other survivors. As Joel and Ellie struggle to persevere, they must learn to trust each other and work together in order to survive the realities of this new world. At its core, The Last of Us is about the bond that forms between Joel and Ellie – it is the story of love, loyalty, and redemption.”