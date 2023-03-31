The Last of Us Part 1 PC Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Earlier this week, The Last of Us Part 1 released on PC, but the game's state left a lot to be desired. Most notably, players found that the game had many bugs and performance issues that were not present in the PlayStation 5 release. Yesterday, developer Naughty Dog released a Hotfix to take care of some of those problems, and now another one is available. While yesterday's hotfix focused on stability issues, the latest focuses on the game's memory and performance issues. Full patch notes from Naughty Dog's official website can be found below:

Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes

Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics

Fix for crash on first boot

Naughty Dog went on to say that the team "is closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches." It remains to be seen whether the current patches will be enough to satisfy players, or if we'll need to see more before it comes in line with the version currently available on PlayStation 5. The PS5 version released to strong reviews last year, but sadly the PC version hasn't been quite as well-received!

For those unfamiliar with The Last of Us Part 1, it's a remake of the game that originally released on PlayStation 3 back in 2013. That game also served as the inspiration for HBO's massively popular live-action series, which debuted earlier this year. The show likely generated interest in the games that inspired it, and it stands to reason that a lot of PC gamers were excited to check out The Last of Us Part 1 as a result. It's always disappointing when a game releases in a broken state, especially one that's highly-anticipated. Thankfully, Naughty Dog is well-aware of the problem, and seems to be working hard to rectify things!

