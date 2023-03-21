Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Wants to Join The Last of Us Season 2

Zachary Levi finally got his chance to be the leading actor in a big-budget film with the first Shazam! movie, and he hasn't really been popping up in any big I.P. since. Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened to mixed reviews and made less than its predecessor in its opening weekend at the box office, but that is the actor's fault, and he has even noted that the film probably wasn't marketed as well as it should have been. But with the sequel to Shazam! now in theaters, Levi has been throwing his name into the ring for other roles like Star Wars' Dash Rendar and now The Last of Us. Levi took to Twitter, in a currently deleted tweet, to reveal he's a big fan of The Last of Us video game and even campaigned for a role in the second season.

"I absolutely LOVE 'The Last of Us' ! I've loved it since I played the first game," Levi originally wrote on Twitter. "Then the sequel was, dare I say, even better! I would be so stoked to be in the series! What say you, @Neil_Druckmann?? 😬🙏"

You can check out an image of the delete tweet below.

