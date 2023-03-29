The Last of Us Part 1 on PC Has Exclusive Left 4 Dead, Alan Wake Content

The Last of Us Part 1 has now landed on the PC platform for the first time this week, and while the port is not without its problems, it does have a few extra offerings unique to the PC version of the game. Those include several different cosmetics which themselves are exclusive to two different versions of the game: the one offered on Steam and the one offered in the Epic Games Store. Players can get exclusive cosmetics from those versions of the game depending on where it's played with the cosmetics meant to be callbacks to some of the platforms' most well known games.

If you're playing The Last of Us Part 1 on the PC via Steam, you'll get two different cosmetics there. Both are shirts for Ellie with one of those featuring a graphic from Portal while the other features the Left 4 Dead logo. On the Epic Games Store, you'll get an Alan Wake shirt for Ellie. None of these cosmetics are available right from the start, however, with the listings for the game confirming that you first have to beat the main story before you're gifted these. You can see what all of these shirts look like below:

In The Last of Us™ Part I for PC, get 2 free in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie, as soon as you beat the main story:

⁰- Left 4 Dead⁰- Portal pic.twitter.com/gc6GS1mxX6 — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) March 28, 2023

@EpicGames Store players who beat the main story can unlock a very special Oh Deer Diner T-shirt for Ellie. #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/chaqNV9rIz — Alan Wake (@alanwake) March 28, 2023

Of course, shirts might not be the most pressing thing The Last of Us Part 1 players are concerned with right now given the current state of the game. Over on Steam, for example, it's currently sitting at a "Mostly Negative" rating with players citing numerous performance issues including crashes. Naughty Dog has responded to these problems by providing a list of known issues while also committing to more info to be shared in the future.

"The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported," Naughty Dog said. "We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches."

The Last of Us Part 1 players should have some answers soon on the state of the game, so expect to see those in the next week or so.