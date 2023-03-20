The Last of Us Fans Are Lost Without New Episodes
After nine straight weeks of new episodes, The Last of Us is taking a break, and quite a long one, at that. Given the show's first season finale aired last week, no new episode of the hit video game adaptation will air Sunday, March 19th. Suffice it to say, fans of the series are left wondering what to do given there's not another episode to break their hearts this weekend. The end result is a whole host of memes, some as funny as they are agonizing.
Unfortunately for those suffering with no new episodes, it's going to be quite some time before more are ready. According to The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, the show's cast and crew won't reunite until later this year or early 2024, meaning new episodes are still a year and a half or more away.
"It will be a while," Ramsey said in a recent chat with the Independent. "I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."
Crying
no new episode of the last of us tonight bc the season ended and succession s4 doesn’t start until next sunday pic.twitter.com/fkAX6FFiE6— JOANNA (@Jobazzle) March 20, 2023
Brutal
No lie earlier today I was thinking how freaking bummed out I was there was no new The Last of Us episode tonight
The wait for season 2 is gonna be brutal, but I know you and Craig are gonna give us some incredible stuff. Just have to be patient— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 20, 2023
Anger
me everyday since the last of us ended cause life has no meaning without it pic.twitter.com/o2CVZwYQcl— Jen~mourning tlou🌿 (@Astronaut_Ellie) March 16, 2023
Screaming
Just remembered there’s no new episode of THE LAST OF US tonight pic.twitter.com/yXzy6u8bXt— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 19, 2023
Oh No
THE LAST OF US TONig . . . oh nopic.twitter.com/vlo4GSfXwn— Rafaela⚡️ (@pascaloriann) March 19, 2023
Panic Attack
Sees calendar:
Realizes today is Sunday but no The Last of Us HBO Episode today 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zNDIEL8HvJ— DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 19, 2023
Waiting
no new ‘the last of us’ episode today pic.twitter.com/Ya2ERg2dSq— ev. 🌿 (@hisbrokenwatch) March 19, 2023
