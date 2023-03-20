The Last of Us Fans Are Lost Without New Episodes

After nine straight weeks of new episodes, The Last of Us is taking a break, and quite a long one, at that. Given the show's first season finale aired last week, no new episode of the hit video game adaptation will air Sunday, March 19th. Suffice it to say, fans of the series are left wondering what to do given there's not another episode to break their hearts this weekend. The end result is a whole host of memes, some as funny as they are agonizing.

Unfortunately for those suffering with no new episodes, it's going to be quite some time before more are ready. According to The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, the show's cast and crew won't reunite until later this year or early 2024, meaning new episodes are still a year and a half or more away.

"It will be a while," Ramsey said in a recent chat with the Independent. "I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.