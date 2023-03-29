The Last of Us Part 1 Gets New Hotfix to Rectify PC Bugs

PlayStation and Naughty Dog have today released a new hotifx for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1. Within the past day, the remake of the original The Last of Us finally landed on PC, but unfortunately, this iteration of the game was quickly slammed by players as it featured numerous bugs and other errors. And while Naughty Dog itself acknowledged that it was working on some improvements, the first of many future updates has now rolled out.

Let loose this afternoon, the first post-launch patch for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has looked to primarily address issues that involve general performance. Since this update isn't a massive one by any means, Naughty Dog has acknowledged that it's still working through all of the different problems that have players discovered over the past day. To that end, the studio has also asked that fans continue to report their own errors via its ticket-submitting process.

"A new hotfix for The Last of Us Part 1 is now live. This update primarily focuses on stability and performance improvements and other smaller improvements," Naughty Dog said in a statement on its website when pushing the update. "The team is closely watching player reports and actively working on a patch with more bug fixes, to be released soon."

Up until this point, PlayStation has had quite a good track record with releasing its first-party games on PC. To see that The Last of Us Part 1 has arrived in such rough shape is definitely disappointing, especially for those who may be looking to play the game for the first time in the wake of watching HBO's TV adaptation. As we move forward, more updates like the one released today will surely continue to become available. Hopefully, the game's overall quality ends up improving substantially in the coming days as a result.

The full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update on PC can be found below: