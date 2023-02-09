The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Limited Time Sale for PS5

PlayStation's new remake of the original The Last of Us, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1, is now on sale for a limited period of time. In recent weeks, excitement for The Last of Us as a property has potentially been at an all-time high. This is largely thanks to HBO's new TV series based on the game, which has been bringing in a staggering amount of viewership for the network. And while it seems like The Last of Us will only grow in popularity as this show continues to air, PlayStation is now trying to encourage more people to check out the original video game.

As part of Sony's new "Deal of the Week" promotion on the PlayStation Store, The Last of Us Part 1 has seen a sizable discount. Rather than retailing for its typical value of $69.99, this PS5 remake has now seen its price slashed by 25% to $49.69. While this is still a hefty amount for the title, this is one of the better deals that we've seen for TLOU Part 1 since it was released last year. Additionally, the game's Deluxe Edition is also on sale by 25% and now costs $59.99.

For those that might not have a PS5 yet and cannot play The Last of Us Part 1, Sony has marked down the version of the game for PS4 as well. Also available for only a week, The Last of Us Remastered is now a mere $9.99 on the PS Store, which is 50% off from its typical value. In short, if HBO's The Last of Us series has made you interested in playing the video game that the show was based on, this is a great deal that might be worth taking advantage of.

If you'd like to learn more about The Last of Us Part 1, you can find Sony's official description of the game below.

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards, now rebuilt from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 console. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey."