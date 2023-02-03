The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Delayed

The Last of Us Part 1 has been delayed and will no longer be hitting its initial release date of March 3rd. Instead, the game's been pushed back to the end of that month and will now be out on March 28th. Naughty Dog said that the extra time spent working on the game will be used to "make sure that The Last of Us Part I debut is in the best shape possible."

The delay was announced this week in a tweet from the Naughty Dog account that first thanked people for their support of the franchise amid the ongoing TV adaptation of The Last of Us that's been dominating conversations since it first started airing. The studio acknowledged that there were people who loved the redone version of The Last of Us that debuted recently on the PS5 and more still who were now interested in the game thanks to the HBO show, and to give those people the best experience, the game needs more work.

"And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards," Naughty Dog said. "We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part I to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie's unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you'll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28. The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm, and we look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part I PC version soon."

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

The Last of Us Part I is the remake of the original The Last of Us with revamped gameplay including some extra and updated features. Its PC version is one of several PlayStation-to-PC ports Sony's been putting on that platform in recent years and comes at nearly the perfect time now given that we're in the midst of HBO's The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Part I will come to the PC platform on March 28th.