Naughty Dog Fans Believe New PS5 Game Is Being Teased in The Last of Us Part 1

Naughty Dog fans are under the impression that the beloved PlayStation studio might be teasing its next project within The Last of Us Part 1. Currently, we already know that Naughty Dog is working on an untitled multiplayer game that will be set in the same universe as The Last of Us. And while this project's existence has been known about for quite some time, it looks like the studio could also be teasing the development of a new IP within its latest release.

Following the release of The Last of Us Part 1 this past week, some players began to notice a few new in-game posters that could be tied to Naughty Dog's next game. These posters, which were found plastered on one of the game's walls, featured a number of pieces of iconography that could be tied to the fantasy genre. Some of these images on the posters contained a pegasus, a dragon, and two female characters, among other things. And while Naughty Dog itself hasn't said anything about what these posters might be related to, that hasn't kept fans from believing that it could be associated with the studio's next project.

Fans think Naughty Dog might be teasing their new IP in The Last of Us Part I. 👀



There's been speculation ND are doing a fantasy IP and posters with fantasy elements can be seen throughout the game.https://t.co/TRjedI01xU pic.twitter.com/LEnJR31ewS — Okami Games (@Okami13_) September 5, 2022

One reason why fans believe that Naughty Dog could be teasing its next game within The Last of Us Part 1 is because this is something the developer has done in the past. With Uncharted 3, the studio dropped its first major hints that its next game would end up being The Last of Us via mention of a new "deadly fungus" in one of the title's scattered newspapers. While fans at the time didn't pick up on this tease, it has since led to many scouring Naughty Dog's newer games to see if other similar hints have been dropped. Whether or not these posters are the first tease of the studio's next game likely won't be known for quite some time, but it is definitely something that prompts excitement.

What do you think about this new fan theory tied to Naughty Dog? Do these new in-game posters have anything to do with Naughty Dog's next PS5 game, or are they completely unrelated? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

