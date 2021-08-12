The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Stunning Anime-Inspired Fan Art

The Last of Us Part II released on PlayStation 4 last year, and since then, the game has earned a lot of passionate fans. One of these fans is 2D illustrator/concept artist Caro Oliveira, who decided to channel that passion into some incredible art. Oliveira has shared a number of different pieces that take key moments from Naughty Dog's beloved game, giving them an anime-inspired look. The redesigns for characters like Joel and Ellie are really impressive. It's enough to make any fan wish for a real anime series based on the games, but for now, we'll just have to settle for Oliveira's incredible fan art!

Some of Oliveira's pieces inspired by The Last of Us Part II can be found in the Tweet embedded below. In the video at the top of this page, readers can see the artist's process.

The detail in Oliveira's art is really amazing. The characters very clearly resemble their counterparts from both games, but in a style that feels fresh and completely original. Fans can find more at his Twitter account, which can be found right here. Oliveira's website also features a number of other impressive pieces, including art based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While The Last of Us probably won't be getting the anime treatment anytime soon, fans can still see Joel and Ellie in HBO's upcoming series based on the games. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series is set to star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Nico Parker. The adaptation will feature a number of moments directly from the first game, as well as some that were cut. The series will likely release sometime next year.

The Last of Us Part II is available now on PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Games Radar]