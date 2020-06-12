The Last of Us Part 2 Is the Best Reviewed Game of 2020 So Far on Metacritic

✖

Of all the games released so far in 2020, The Last of Us Part II currently sits in the No. 1 spot on Metacritic as the best-reviewed game of 2020. The review aggregator shared the news on Friday shortly after the reviews for Naughty Dog’s sequel to The Last of Us started hitting in the early morning hours with review after review coming in to give the game high, often perfect, scores. The Last of Us Part II is currently sitting at a 96 on Metacritic which means it’s not only the most popular this year but also one of the best-reviewed PlayStation 4 games of all time.

Metacritic’s tally of the reviews for The Last of Us Part II was shared Friday shortly after the embargo for the reviews lifted and there were enough out there to make such a claim. Hours after the tweet below was shared, the same remained true with the game sitting at a 96 still on Metacritic.

Along with that meaning that the game is one of the best-reviewed titles on the PlayStation 4 and the best game of the year so far, it also means the game’s earned Metacritic’s “Must-Play” seal to indicate it’s a game you’ll be missing out on if you don’t try it.

The Last of Us Part II [PS4 - 96] is the Best-Reviewed Game of 2020 So Far: https://t.co/BK9S75MB1n #TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/Ut0K8Wx327 — metacritic (@metacritic) June 12, 2020

And with 86 pro critic reviews lodged, the Last of Us Part II [96] is currently the 3rd Best-Reviewed PS4 game of all-time: https://t.co/dPp4k8QWtL pic.twitter.com/6oi8DRf6bL — metacritic (@metacritic) June 12, 2020

Looking at the breakdown of the reviews, The Last of Us Part II currently has 96 positive reviews with only three mixed ones. Many of the scores the scores sites gave it translated to a perfect 100 to help bring that overall score way up.

As for the user reviews, we of course don’t have those just yet. The game won’t be out until another week has passed, so once people get their hands on the game on June 19th, we’ll start seeing user reviews pour in.

Our own review of The Last of Us Part II gave the game a perfect score as well. It’s not without its flaws, but everything else about the game heavily outweighs its negatives. A snippet of our review can be found below.

“Even though The Last of Us Part II relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them characters can lose everything at a moment’s notice, those bleak traits are part of the game’s appeal even if the charm’s a morbid one. It’s a monumental effort in storytelling and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different.”

The Last of Us Part II releases for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.