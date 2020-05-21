The Last of Us Part 2 Doesn't Allow Players to Fully Upgrade Ellie in One Playthrough

Developer Naughty Dog has released a new video all about The Last of Us Part II's gameplay that offers some significant details about the upcoming video game sequel. One such detail is that it would appear that the video game will not allow players to fully upgrade Ellie throughout the course of a single playthrough, meaning that the choices made when upgrading truly matter.

"There aren't enough resources in a single playthrough to fully upgrade your character," Anthony Newman, The Last of Us Part II's co-game director, says in the video. "The choices that you make, you're gonna have to live with. And we wanted to make sure that all the choices that you made had a really noticeable and tangible effect on the way that you play."

The next episode in our Inside The Last of Us Part II video series is now live! From new combat mechanics to expanded crafting, this week we're talking about gameplay. Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/IyavWRXfz5 Be sure to check back next Wednesday for our next episode. pic.twitter.com/Pxhp4iKpyl — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 20, 2020

In addition to the new information about upgrades, Naughty Dog revealed as part of the same video that the game's world is so big that players might actually end up missing various story events. The whole video, which is not terribly long, is worth a watch to get a feel for the upcoming game's various systems.

In case you missed it, Naughty Dog previously released a video all about the game's story. And here's the currently released schedule for the next videos in this series:

May 27th: Inside the Details

June 3rd: Inside the World

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19th. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which has turned out to be "a couple weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the The Last of Us Part II? Are you excited to pick it up in June? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.