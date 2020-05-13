New The Last of Us Part 2 Video Explores Its Story

Leading up to the launch of The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 on June 19th, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have announced a new video series exploring various aspects of the upcoming title. New videos look like they will release every week for the next month, starting today. The first of these explicitly explores the sequel's story and narrative, and while it doesn't necessarily spoil anything, folks that are looking to go into the new title with as little knowledge as possible might want to avoid it.

"The Last of Us Part II is by far the largest and most ambitious game we’ve ever made and there will be so much for you to dig into when it arrives on June 19th," Scott Lowe, Senior Communications Manager at Naughty Dog, states in the PlayStation blog post revealing the new video series. "Leading up to launch, we’re releasing a brand new series of videos breaking down key aspects of the game. Each video will feature interviews with members of our team as we discuss the design, technology, and ideas that have shaped the development of our game over the last six years."

Introducing our new "Inside The Last of Us Part II" video series! Today and over the next few weeks, we'll be releasing new episodes that take a closer look at the game--from the gameplay to the setting. First up, we're talking story. Watch it here: https://t.co/CMAWMAIUqU pic.twitter.com/ewlFoTDFmo — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 13, 2020

Here's the currently released schedule for the next videos in this series:

May 20th: Inside the Gameplay

May 27th: Inside the Details

June 3rd: Inside the World

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19th. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which has turned out to be "a couple weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

